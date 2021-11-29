Drep [new] (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $30.06 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00001939 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market cap of $45.31 million and $30.06 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00042929 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00088276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

