Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to post $354.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205,824 shares of company stock valued at $35,677,903. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,293 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,214,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,946,000. Finally, Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,239,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 147.48.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.