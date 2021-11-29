Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.98. Duke Energy reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

DUK traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.19. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $278,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

