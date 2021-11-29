DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 117.0% in November

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 117.0% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 165,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 125,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

KSM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.41. 281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,846. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.