Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post sales of $33.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.07 million to $34.42 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $134.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.05 million to $136.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.86 million, with estimates ranging from $125.82 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.76. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

