E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.30 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($12.78) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

Shares of EOAN opened at €10.80 ($12.28) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.61. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.27).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

