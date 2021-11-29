E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Up 430.3% in November

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 430.3% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,615. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

