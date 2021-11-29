Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

EIC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 3,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $19.53.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 8%.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

