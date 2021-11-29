Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Financial Contrast

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $36.28 million 0.74 $1.69 million N/A N/A Eargo $69.15 million 3.08 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.34

Allied Healthcare Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products 2.56% 8.86% 4.70% Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.66%. Given Eargo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Allied Healthcare Products.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

