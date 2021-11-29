easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 595 ($7.77) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.17) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 705 ($9.21) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 793.29 ($10.36).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 521.60 ($6.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,510.08. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.50 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, with a total value of £503,700 ($658,087.27).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.