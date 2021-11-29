EchoStar (SATS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS):

11/24/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

11/23/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

11/17/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

11/13/2021 – EchoStar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

11/10/2021 – EchoStar had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – EchoStar was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $28.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59. EchoStar Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.74.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

