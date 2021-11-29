Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

LON ECO opened at GBX 19.75 ($0.26) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.93. Eco has a one year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a market cap of £39.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

