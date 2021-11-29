Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 27.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 793.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,352 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 24.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the third quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

