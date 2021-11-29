Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other Ecovyst news, Director Jonny Ginns acquired 52,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $497,889.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECVT opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

