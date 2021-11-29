Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Reaches Market Cap of $6.04 Million

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $65,212.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

