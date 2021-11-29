eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $19.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHTH. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. eHealth has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $608.51 million, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 12.1% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eHealth by 116.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in eHealth by 473.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.