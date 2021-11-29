eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.130-$-0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $690.74 million.

EHTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

EHTH stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.13. 10,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,589. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.30. eHealth has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in eHealth stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.92% of eHealth worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

