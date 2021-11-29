Elamachain (ELAMA) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00043175 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00230197 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00088110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

