Electra Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.52 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.52 million and $86,090.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00042993 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00230264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00088165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (CRYPTO:XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,741,552,621 coins. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

