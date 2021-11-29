Element Wealth LLC Sells 600 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Element Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.4% of Element Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.54. 308,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,411,015. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $222.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

