Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in November

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ELEMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,207. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Elemental Royalties has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

