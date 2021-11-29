Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

NYSE LLY opened at $260.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

