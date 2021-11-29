Ellsworth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,315 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 44.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED opened at $78.67 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.