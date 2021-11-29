Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 227 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $88.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

