Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $333.12 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.04. The firm has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,809,513 shares of company stock valued at $628,971,546. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

