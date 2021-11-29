Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBK stock opened at $127.97 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.38.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.01.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda sold 14,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $1,965,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. 6.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.