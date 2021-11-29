Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $113.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $47.94 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

