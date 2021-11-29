Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,488 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in NIKE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 320,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in NIKE by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

