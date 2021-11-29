Elrond ERD (ERD) Market Capitalization Tops $261.61 Million

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD’s genesis date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Buying and Selling Elrond ERD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

