ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGGY traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,951. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENGGY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

