Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 36.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $138.78 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $151.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

