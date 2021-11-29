Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) were up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $160.19 and last traded at $160.19. Approximately 1,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.59.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,091,000 after purchasing an additional 468,413 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

