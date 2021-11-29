Enecuum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $160,252.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and $160,252.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enecuum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00043201 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00089126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 197,726,594 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.