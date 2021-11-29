Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $4.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on E. Barclays raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.68. 24,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,290. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. ENI has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is presently 139.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.