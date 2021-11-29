EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
NPO stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.
About EnPro Industries
EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.