EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend by 18.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. EnPro Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $7.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.