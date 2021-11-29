Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ENTFU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, November 29th. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ENTFU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

