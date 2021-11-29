Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Bancshares news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.11 on Monday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $557.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

