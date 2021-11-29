Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,236,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 392,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.