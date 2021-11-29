Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $606,578.84 and approximately $1,382.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00010626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

