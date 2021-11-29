Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $205,617.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0784 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Etherisc DIP Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.05 or 0.00234836 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Buying and Selling Etherisc DIP Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherisc DIP Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherisc DIP Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherisc DIP Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Etherisc DIP Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherisc DIP Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.