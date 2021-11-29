Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 224.1% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

EUMNF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.38. 3,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Euro Manganese has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

