European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

European Wax Center stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,241. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

