Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evelo Biosciences were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.56. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.