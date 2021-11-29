EvidenZ (BCDT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, EvidenZ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EvidenZ

EvidenZ (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

