Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 204,407 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,407 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.17. The stock had a trading volume of 149,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,757. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.56. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

