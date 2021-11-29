Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 65,966 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 65,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $520,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 243,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.95. 7,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,807. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.21 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.80.

