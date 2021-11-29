Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 48,025 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 20,809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.31. 87,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,183,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $96.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. The company has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.