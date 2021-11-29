Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $10.34 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

