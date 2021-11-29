Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $41.76 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 176,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,764,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,467,000 after purchasing an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $251.28. 34,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,019. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.80 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

