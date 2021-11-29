Exeedme Hits One Day Volume of $1.08 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Exeedme has a market cap of $36.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Exeedme has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

